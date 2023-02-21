V&E Grabs 8-Lawyer Gibson Dunn Energy Litigation Team | Law....

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins adds a team of eight energy regulatory litigators from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C. and New York, led by partner William Scherman, who joins as co-lead of the Houston-founded firm's energy regulatory practice.At Gibson Dunn, Scherman was chair of the energy, regulation and litigation practice group.The team comes with a significant Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) enforcement and investigations practice, and strengthens Vinson & Elkins' energy, regulatory and litigation practices.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 21, 2023, 2:38 PM