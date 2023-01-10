V&E Expands California Antitrust Litigation Team With Sheppa...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins is building an antitrust litigation practice in San Francisco, a hotspot for the practice, by hiring two former Sheppard Mullin partners, including the chair of that firm's antitrust and competition practice. Mike Scarborough, the former practice chair at Sheppard Mullin, and partner Dylan Ballard joined Vinson & Elkins as partners in San Francisco on Monday. Also on Monday, the Houston-founded Am announced the hiring of Jon Solorzano, who most recently was senior director of legal and corporate development for The Clorox Co. and will join the firm on Jan. 23 as counsel in Los Angeles.

Legal Services

January 10, 2023, 12:01 PM