Michael Strapp and Jackob Ben-Ezra of DLA Piper have stepped in as defense counsel to Planar Systems in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 2 in Texas Southern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of VDPP LLC, asserts a single patent related to an electrically controlled spectacle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison, is 4:24-cv-02880, VDPP, LLC v. Planar Systems, Inc.

September 16, 2024, 6:37 AM

Plaintiffs

VDPP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

Defendants

Planar Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims