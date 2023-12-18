Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Warner Norcross & Judd have stepped in to defend BorgWarner Inc., an American automotive parts supplier of powertrain products, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco on behalf of VCST Industrial Products BV, seeks to recover more than $28 million in damages caused by BorgWarner's failure to accept delivery and honor binding orders for specifically manufactured pinions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey, is 2:23-cv-12798, Vcst Industrial Products B.V. v. Borgwarner, Inc. et al.

December 18, 2023

Vcst Industrial Products B.V.

Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco PLLC

Borgwarner, Inc.

Borgwarner Pds (Anderson), L.L.C.

Borgwarner Pds (Anderson), L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability company

Warner Norcross & Judd

