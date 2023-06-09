Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a lawsuit against the estate of Frank Bolle to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from an underlying lawsuit by the estate to recover life insurance proceeds awarded to plaintiff Viva Capital 3 LP under a stranger-originated life insurance policy (STOLI); the plaintiff seeks a declaration that the policy is valid and that the estate is not entitled to recover the proceeds. The complaint was filed by K&L Gates and Schulte Roth & Zabel. The case is 2:23-cv-02229, Viva Capital 3 LP v. Bolle et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

VC 3 LS 2021 L.P.

defendants

Frank L. Bolle

Lori Bolle

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 111/