Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Thomas Boggess IV to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit arises from an underlying lawsuit by the estate to recover life insurance proceeds awarded to plaintiff VC 3 LS 2021 LP under a stranger-originated life insurance policy (STOLI). The plaintiff seeks a declaration that the policy is valid and that the estate is not entitled to recover the proceeds. The complaint was filed by K&L Gates Gates. The case is 2:23-cv-02228, VC 3 LS 2021 L.P. v. Boggess, IV.

June 09, 2023, 6:14 PM

VC 3 LS 2021 L.P.

Thomas Boggess, IV

Cozen O'Connor

