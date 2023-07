Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Charhon, Callahan, Robson & Garza on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employee contract to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kelly Hart & Hallman on behalf of Ikon Technologies, which accuses two former employees of soliciting employees and customers on behalf of a competitor. The case is 4:23-cv-00692, Vbi Group LLC dba Ikon Technologies v. Maiorino et al.

Technology

July 07, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Vbi Group LLC dba Ikon Technologies

Plaintiffs

Kelly Hart & Hallman

defendants

Richard Smith

Vincent Maiorino

defendant counsels

Charhon, Callahan, Robson & Garza PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract