New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court targeting Manitowoc County in connection with an application to build a wireless communications tower. The suit was filed on behalf of Vertical Bridge, which challenges the application's denial as arbitrary. The case is 1:22-cv-01533, VB BTS, LLC et al v. Manitowoc County et al.

Telecommunications

December 21, 2022, 7:00 PM