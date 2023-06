New Suit

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of VB BTS II LLC. The complaint, targeting Dodge City, Kansas, and the City Commission for Dodge City, accuses the defendants of failing to act timely on the plaintiff's application for rezoning of and placement of a telecommunications tower in Dodge City. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02269, VB Bts II, LLC v. Dodge City, Ks et al.

June 14, 2023, 4:27 PM

