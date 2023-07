New Suit

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court against the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission. The complaint challenges the denial of VB 500 II LLC's application to build a wireless telecommunications facility. The case is 4:23-cv-00083, VB 500 II, LLC v. Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Government

July 07, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

VB 500 II, LLC

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission

nature of claim: 890/