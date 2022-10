Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Granite Construction Co. of California to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of William Joel Solis Vazquez. The case is 6:22-cv-01818, Vazquez v. Granite Construction Company of California a/k/a Granite Construction Company.

Construction & Engineering

October 04, 2022, 6:08 PM