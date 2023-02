Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against E.D. Bullard Company, Graco Inc. and Icynene Corp. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rotstein & Shiffman on behalf of Luis Vazquez, who claims that he sustained breathing problems and skin rashes after using a defective spray foam insulation gun. The case is 1:23-cv-20703, Vazquez v. Graco, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 23, 2023, 6:08 AM