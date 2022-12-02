Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against DataRobot, a predictive modeling platform that leverages machine learning, and Dan Wright to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Winer Burritt & Scott on behalf of Raquel Vazquez, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting internal mismanagement at the company. The complaint further contends that the plaintiff faced discrimination on the basis of race and gender. The case is 3:22-cv-07619, Vazquez v. DataRobot Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

December 02, 2022, 8:56 PM