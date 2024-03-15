Snell & Wilmer partners Benjamin A. Nucci and Joshua R. Woodard have entered appearances for Century Communities, a major U.S. homebuilder, and Inspire Home Loans in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Jan. 29 in Arizona District Court by Weiler Law on behalf of a mortgage underwriter who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton, is 2:24-cv-00191, Vazquez v. Century Communities Incorporated.
Construction & Engineering
March 15, 2024, 8:39 AM