Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer partners Benjamin A. Nucci and Joshua R. Woodard have entered appearances for Century Communities, a major U.S. homebuilder, and Inspire Home Loans in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Jan. 29 in Arizona District Court by Weiler Law on behalf of a mortgage underwriter who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton, is 2:24-cv-00191, Vazquez v. Century Communities Incorporated.

Construction & Engineering

March 15, 2024, 8:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Salvador Vazquez

Plaintiffs

Weiler Law PLLC

defendants

Century Communities Incorporated

Inspire Home Loans Incorporated

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations