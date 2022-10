Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson and O'Melveny & Myers removed a consumer class action against American Airlines to Illinois Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint, filed by Dwyer Law Office, accuses the defendant of failing to notify customers properly when flights have been cancelled. The case is 1:22-cv-05544, Vazquez v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 10, 2022, 6:08 PM