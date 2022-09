Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stoler Russell Keener Verona on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Circle K to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Mirely Vazquez Rivera. The case is 6:22-cv-01577, Rivera v. Circle K Stores Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 6:18 PM