New Suit - Patent

Valve Corp., operator of the Steam video game platform, sued Leigh Rothschild, Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems, Display Technologies and other defendants on Friday in Washington Western District Court for declaratory judgment in a patent dispute. The suit, filed by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, accuses the defendants of making bad faith assertions of patent infringement and seeks judgment that the relevant patent is invalid and unenforceable due to a 2016 settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01016, Vault Corporation v. Rothschild et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 08, 2023, 1:31 PM

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims