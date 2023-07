Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Workday Inc. to Oregon District Court. The suit, brought by O'Neil Law on behalf of a former senior systems engineer who claims that he was unlawfully terminated after complaining that burdensome on-call shifts were disproportionately assigned to U.S. workers. The case is 3:23-cv-00971, Vaughn v. Workday, Inc.

Technology

July 01, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Taylor Eric Vaughn

ONeil

defendants

Workday, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination