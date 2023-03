New Suit

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., was hit with a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court for personal injuries related to a cruise. The lawsuit was brought by the Hickey Law Firm and attorney Aksana M. Coone on behalf of Ralph Vaughn. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01626, Vaughn v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 04, 2023, 10:17 AM