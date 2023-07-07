Who Got The Work

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin shareholder Patrick T. Reilly has entered an appearance for Marmon Holdings Inc. and an affiliate in a pending premises liability lawsuit. The action was filed May 23 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Ryan Vaughn, who claims that he was injured by an improperly maintained sidewalk controlled by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00104, Vaughn v. Marmon Holdings, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 07, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Vaughn

Plaintiffs

Simon & Simon, PC

defendants

Marmon Holdings , Inc.

Marmon Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims