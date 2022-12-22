Who Got The Work

Matthew D. Stachel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has entered an appearance for Teladoc Health's board of directors and certain top officers in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit contends that the defendants led investors to believe that the growth of Teladoc’s BetterHelp and chronic care businesses was more sustainable than it actually was. The suit was filed Dec. 14 in Delaware District Court by Rigrodsky Law and Rosca Scarlato LLC on behalf of Elizabeth Vaughn and Trevor Hendry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01591, Vaughn et al v. Snow et al.

Digital Health

December 22, 2022, 11:08 AM