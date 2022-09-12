Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Daley Mohan Groble on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Florida-based railroad freight company CSX and Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Steinberg, Burtker & Grossman on behalf of the Estate of Carl Vaughn. The case is 1:22-cv-04910, Vaughn, by Charles P. Golbert, Cook County Public Guardian and Plenary Guardian of his Estate and Person v. CSX Transportation Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 12, 2022, 3:10 PM