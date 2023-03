Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Geodis Logistics and Staffmark Investment to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of a former employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00533, Vaughan v. Staffmark Investment LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 27, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaryon Vaughan

defendants

Does

Geodis Logistics LLC

Staffmark Investment LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation