The firm formerly known as Vaughan Baio has a new leader, with firm founder Joseph Vaughan selecting Syracuse-based partner Tracey McLean to work alongside him to lead the firm. McLean's promotion went into effect May 1, and the firm has now rebranded to Vaughan McLean after former name partner Madeline Baio, along with three other attorneys from the firm, moved to Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby back in February.

New Jersey

May 09, 2024, 2:56 PM

