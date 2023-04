News From Law.com

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, corporate legal departments are sticking with hybrid work schedules, apparently for the long haul. Thomson Reuters' recently released "2023 State of the Corporate Law Department" report found that 64% of corporate legal departments are on hybrid schedules, requiring employees to work from an office on average of two or three days each week.

April 03, 2023, 2:03 PM

