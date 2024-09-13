Who Got The Work

Diana H. Givand of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for UPS in a pending sexual harassment lawsuit. The court action, filed July 30 in Alabama Middle District Court by The Smoke Law Group on behalf of on behalf of a female plaintiff who claims she was subjected to sexually degrading comments and inappropriate touching by a male supervisor at the defendant's Montgomery Distribution Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Chad W. Bryan, is 2:24-cv-00457, Vasser v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 13, 2024, 11:33 AM

Shoner Vasser

The Smoke Law Group, LLC

United Parcel Service, Inc.

United Parcel Services, Inc.

Dinsmore & Shohl

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination