Removed To Federal Court

Attorney James A. Coleman Esq. on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its Walgreens retail chain, and Duane Reade, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Jaspon Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was attacked by another customer. The case is 6:23-cv-00549, Vasquez v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 24, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Edwin Vasquez

defendants

Walgreen Co.

defendant counsels

James A. Coleman, PA

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims