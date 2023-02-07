Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc. to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman on behalf of Joaquin Vasquez, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for reporting alleged labor and wage violations. The case is 2:23-cv-00220, Vasquez v. Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 07, 2023, 9:47 AM