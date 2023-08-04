Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hagwood and Tipton on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Kroger and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sellers & Associates on behalf of Sandra Vasquez. The case is 3:23-cv-00506, Vasquez v. Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Vasquez

Sellers & Associates, Pllc - Jackson

defendants

The Kroger Co.

John Doe (s) 1-10

Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co.

Kroger Limited Partnership I

Kroger Oz2 LLC

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation

The Kroger Grocery & Baking Co.

defendant counsels

Hagwood And Tipton, Pc - Ridgeland

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims