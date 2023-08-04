Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Hagwood and Tipton on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Kroger and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sellers & Associates on behalf of Sandra Vasquez. The case is 3:23-cv-00506, Vasquez v. Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
August 04, 2023, 5:04 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Sellers & Associates, Pllc - Jackson
defendants
- The Kroger Co.
- John Doe (s) 1-10
- Kroger Dedicated Logistics Co.
- Kroger Limited Partnership I
- Kroger Oz2 LLC
- The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation
- The Kroger Grocery & Baking Co.
defendant counsels
- Hagwood And Tipton, Pc - Ridgeland
nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims