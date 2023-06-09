Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Christian & Barton on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Helmsman Management Services, a third-party administrator of Liberty Mutual, Uber and Uber Insurance Services to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Friedman, Framme & Thrush on behalf of Alexis Vasquez. Uber is represented by Wilson Elser. The case is 1:23-cv-00752, Vasquez v. Helmsman Management Services LLC.

Technology

June 09, 2023, 3:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexis Vasquez

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Helmsman Management Services, LLC

Uber Insurance Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Christian Barton

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute