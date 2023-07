Removed To Federal Court

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed an employment class action against Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, on Wednesday to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The case is 8:23-cv-01306, Vasquez v. Aramark Campus LLC.

Business Services

July 20, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Lindsay A. Vasquez

defendants

Aramark Campus LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches