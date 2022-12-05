New Suit - Trade Secrets

Venable and Chandler & Shavin filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of LGBTQ recreational sports league Varsity Gay League LLC. The suit takes aim at Born Sports League and three independent contractors who were hired to co-manage certain of the plaintiff's leagues in the Texas market. The individual defendants are accused of misappropriating confidential information in order to form Born Sports. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02711, Varsity Gay League LLC v. Nichols et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

