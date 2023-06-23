New Suit - Employment

Defense contractor Parsons Corp. and the U.S. Department of Defense were sued for employment discrimination on Friday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Maynard Nexsen on behalf of an Indian engineer who was allegedly terminated after speaking in Hindi on a call to his dying brother-in-law. According to the complaint, the defendants accused the plaintiff of breaching security regulations and blackballed him from future work for the Missile Defense Agency. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00812, Varshney v. Parsons Corp. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

June 23, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Anil Varshney

Plaintiffs

Maynard Nexsen, PC

defendants

Parsons Corporation

Lloyd Austin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination