New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cybersecurity company Varonis Systems filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Gregory Jarvis on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor AppOmni. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01586, Varonis Systems Inc. v. Jarvis.

Cybersecurity

February 27, 2023, 2:58 PM