Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Thursday removed an insurance class action against American Family Mutual Insurance to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was brought by Butsch Roberts & Associates and the Winters Law Group on behalf of Missouri or Wisconsin policyholders who challenge how the defendant calculates its payments for structural damage loss. The complaint contends that American Family estimates repair and replacement costs first, then subtracts the estimated depreciation in violation of its own contractual obligations. The case is 2:23-cv-04004, Varney v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 8:14 PM