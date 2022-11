Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Altior Law on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Intercontinental Capital Group and Dustin A. DiMisa to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default under an equipment lease agreement, was filed by Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss on behalf of Varilease Finance and VFI KR SPE I LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-12875, Varilease Finance Inc. et al. v. Intercontinental Capital Group Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 28, 2022, 4:34 PM