Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Principal National Life Insurance and Todd Patrick Nelson to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by McCormick Barstow Sheppard Wayte & Carruth, accuses the defendants of failing to provide policyholders with notices of pending coverage termination in order to avoid paying claims. The case is 1:23-cv-00051, Varian et al v. Principal National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 3:28 PM