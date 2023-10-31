Attorneys from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have entered appearances for Apple in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Schulte Roth & Zabel on behalf of Varia Holdings, asserts three patents pertaining to near-field communication (NFC) technology used in mobile devices to allow wireless transactions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:23-cv-07477, Varia Holdings LLC v. Apple Inc.
