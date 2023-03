New Suit

Block & Leviton and Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet filed a website accessibility lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Arnold Vargas. The suit, naming Woodbury Pewterers Inc., alleges that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10681, Vargas v. Woodbury Pewterers, Inc.

