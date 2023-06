Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims of an alleged physical assault by a manager after reporting a safety violation, was filed by attorney Christina Papavasiliou on behalf of a former employee of 16 years. The case is 3:23-cv-50239, Vargas v. Walmart Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Vargas

defendants

Walmart Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute