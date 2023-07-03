Who Got The Work

Ryan M. Neri of Wood Smith Henning & Berman has entered an appearance for kitchen appliance manufacturer NuWave LLC in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 17 in Illinois Northern District Court by Johnson Becker PLLC and Tomasik Kotin Kasserman LLC on behalf of Ashley Rose Vargas, who alleges that she was burned while using a defective NuWave 6Q Nutri-Pot 6Q digital pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, is 1:23-cv-03101, Vargas v. NuWave, LLC.

