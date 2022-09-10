New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of former nursing assistant Massiel Vargas. The suit pursues claims against Montefiore Medical Center for wrongfully terminating plaintiff after she requested accommodations to her schedule to care for her disabled brother at home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07721, Vargas v. Montefiore Medical Center.

Health Care

September 10, 2022, 9:45 AM