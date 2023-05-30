Milind Inc., doing business as Art Supply Warehouse, was hit with a digital accessibility lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action, which was filed by Block & Leviton and Nye Stirling Hale Miller & Sweet, contends that the defendant's digital platform denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11207, Vargas v. Milind, Inc. dba Art Supply Warehouse.
Internet & Social Media
May 30, 2023, 3:31 PM