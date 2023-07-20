New Suit - Website Accessibility

Matthew P. Gibney LLC d/b/a The STRATosphere, a seller of guitar parts and accessories, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Block & Leviton and Nye Stirling Hale Miller & Sweet on behalf of Arnold Vargas, alleges that the defendant's website is inaccessible to blind and visually-impaired customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11626, Vargas v. Matthew P. Gibney LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 20, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Arnold Vargas

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

Matthew P. Gibney, LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA