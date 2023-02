Removed To Federal Court

JPMorgan Chase removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by the Fuentes Law Firm on behalf of Carlos Benjamin Vargas, who claims that the defendant unlawfully withdrew $65,000 from his account. Counsel have not yet entered an appearance on the docket in 4:23-cv-00723, Vargas v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.