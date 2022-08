Who Got The Work

Allison N. Powers, Maria A. Makar, and Corwin J. Carr Jr. from Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg have stepped in to represent Commonwealth Edison, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp., in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by Michael T. Smith & Associates on behalf of Edmundo Vargas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman, is 1:22-cv-03613, Vargas v. Commonwealth Edison Co.