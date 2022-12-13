New Suit - Securities Class Action

Software company Citrix Systems and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court in connection with Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management's $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix. The suit, filed by Miller Shah LLP; Pomerantz LLP; and Wohl & Fruchter, contends that Citrix was sold for an inadequate and unfair price and accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading proxy statements in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-62327, Vargas v. Citrix Systems, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 13, 2022, 9:16 AM