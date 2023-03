Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Western Pallets Inc. and James Bishop to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Lafky & Lafky on behalf of a former mechanic who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns that workers were being paid off to avoid going to the hospital for workplace injuries. The case is 6:23-cv-00392, Vargas v. Bishop et al.

Oregon

March 17, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Guillermo Vargas

Plaintiffs

Lafky & Lafky

defendants

James Bishop

Western Pallets, Inc

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination