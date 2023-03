Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mullin Hoard & Brown removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America, a national milk marketing cooperative that acquired Dean Foods in 2020, Friday to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Trujillo & Sanchez on behalf of Humberto Vargas-Castro. The case is 3:23-cv-00486, Vargas-Castro v. Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Agriculture

March 03, 2023, 5:05 PM