Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against Ghirardelli Chocolate Company to California Central District Court over the labeling of its white chocolate baking chips. The suit, filed by the Clarkson Law Firm, claims the baking chips are deceptively labeled as they do not contain sufficient quantities of cacao butter to be considered real white chocolate. The case is 2:22-cv-07801, Varela v. Ghirardelli Chocolate Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 26, 2022, 4:38 PM